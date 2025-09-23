Kerala Lottery Result Today September 23: Check Winning Ticket Numbers for Sthree Shakti SS-486

The Kerala State Lottery Department announced the results of the Sthree Sakthi SS-486 draw, held today at 3 pm at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. The much-anticipated draw awarded a first prize of Rs.1 crore. The winning ticket number for the top prize is SL 840144 from Mananthavady, sold by agent Kunjahmed V under agency number W 15.

The second prize of Rs.30 lakh went to ticket SD 811203 from Aluva, sold by agent Shiny Jacob (Agency E 7235). The third prize of Rs.5 lakh was claimed by SH 730256 from Palakkad through agent S Suresh (Agency P 2267).

Consolation prize winners all shared the number 840144 across series SA to SM and each will receive Rs.5,000. Several other prize categories rounded out the draw: fourth prize was Rs.5,000, fifth prize Rs.2,000, sixth prize Rs.1,000, seventh Rs.500, eighth Rs.200, and ninth Rs.100.

Ticket holders can check full results via the official Kerala lottery website or through local news outlets. Prizes up to Rs.5,000 can be claimed at district lottery offices. Larger rewards require submission of the signed original ticket, valid identification, and related documents. Claims must be made within thirty days of the draw date.

The draw is a reminder of how popular lottery schemes are in Kerala with people across the state buying tickets hoping to win big. Today’s winners will likely be celebrated locally, especially the first-prize holder whose ticket originates from Mananthavady.