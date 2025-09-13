UP Government Holiday List 2025 – Complete Calendar for Employees, Banks and Schools

When you are scheduling your travel, family events, or even business meetings, it's essential to note down government holidays. The Uttar Pradesh Government publishes a detailed holiday calendar annually with the official dates when government offices, banks, and schools are closed. The 2025 holiday calendar consists of public, gazetted, and optional holidays so that citizens and employees may plan without being caught off guard at the last moment.

Summary of the UP Government Holiday Calendar

The state government comes out with its official holiday calendar every year on the government website. This calendar isn't restricted to government departments alone but also to schools and banks. The calendar includes festivals, national holidays, and cultural days, allowing citizens of Uttar Pradesh to celebrate, take time off, or go on vacation. The 2025 calendar isn't any different, providing a well-balanced combination of religious as well as national holidays.

Major Public Holidays in 2025

The holiday year begins in January with Hazrat Ali Jayanti on 14 January, followed soon after by Republic Day on 26 January. February marks Maha Shivaratri on 26 February, followed in March by the colorful festival of Holi on 14 March. The month ends with Id-ul-Fitr on 31 March, giving people an extended festive break.

April has a few significant dates: Ram Navami on 6 April, Mahavir Jayanti on 10 April, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Jayanti on 14 April, and Good Friday on 18 April. Buddha Purnima occurs in May on 12 May, and Bakrid (Eid al-Adha) occurs on 7 June.

The latter half of the year starts with Muharram on 6 July, and in August Raksha Bandhan is celebrated on 9 August, Independence Day on 15 August, and Janmashtami on 16 August. Eid-e-Milad on 5 September is an important religious festival for several communities in September.

October is a most celebratory month in the state. Festivals celebrated include Maha Navami on 1 October, Vijaya Dashami on 2 October, along with Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti on the same day, and the elaborate festival of Diwali on 21 and 22 October, followed by Bhai Dooj on 23 October.

As the year ends, Guru Nanak Jayanti will be celebrated on 5 November, and lastly, Christmas Day on 25 December rounds out the list of major holidays for 2025.

Why the Holiday List Matters

Having an official holiday calendar benefits government officials, students, and citizens as a whole by helping them plan their time better. It enables families to schedule holidays, employees to synchronize personal obligations with official vacations, and institutions to mark deadlines according to the calendar. By being in sync with the UP Government's official holiday calendar, individuals throughout the state can celebrate festivals while maintaining their professional and academic commitments in harmony.

Also read: Assam School Holidays in September 2025: Dates and Details