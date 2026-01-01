Gold and Silver Prices Today, January 1: Check City-Wise Rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and More!

On January 1, 2026, gold and silver prices in India continued to move in line with international market trends, domestic demand, and fluctuations in currency exchange rates. Precious metals remain deeply rooted in Indian culture — widely purchased during festivals, weddings, and also viewed as an important investment option.

Gold Prices Today, January 1, 2026:

Gold prices in India recorded a slight increase, supported by global demand and inflation concerns.

24K (999 purity) gold is priced at ₹13,486 per gram

22K gold (91.67% purity, commonly used in jewellery) is priced at ₹12,364 per gram

Gold rates are influenced by several key factors including international bullion prices, the US dollar exchange rate, and seasonal demand from the jewellery market.

City-wise Gold Prices (per gram)

Delhi

24K gold: ₹13,503

22K gold: ₹12,379

Mumbai

24K gold: ₹13,488

22K gold: ₹12,364

Kolkata

24K gold: ₹13,488

22K gold: ₹12,364

Chennai

24K gold: ₹13,614

22K gold: ₹12,479

Silver Prices Today, January 1, 2026:

Silver also saw steady movement alongside global markets, supported by investment interest as well as industrial demand.

Silver (999 purity) is trading at ₹2,38,900 per kilogram

Silver 925 (sterling silver) is priced at ₹2,38,000 per kilogram

City-wise Silver Prices (per 10 grams)

Delhi: ₹2,389

Mumbai: ₹2,389

Kolkata: ₹2,389

Chennai: ₹2,569

Silver remains a popular choice in several regions of India for jewellery and gifting, especially where it is preferred over gold due to affordability.