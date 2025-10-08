Diwali 2025 Laxmi Puja Vidhanam: Step-by-Step Guide in English

Diwali, which is India's most popular festival, is all about lighting lamps, firecrackers, and feasting on sweets. And yet, there is much more to Diwali than just these celebrations. Diwali is replete with mythological tales and traditions surrounding it. An important aspect of the celebrations is Laxmi Puja, done in order to worship Goddess Laxmi, the goddess of prosperity, good fortune, and well-being.

Significance of Laxmi Puja

The Goddess Laxmi is worshipped as the divine force and wealth of Lord Vishnu. She is also worshipped as an aspect of Bhudevi (Earth Goddess). She is said to be Ashta Bhuja Mahalakshmi, the embodiment of great power and divinity. She is said to have appeared during the churning of the ocean (Kshir Sagar Mathanam) in Hindu mythology and has been the consort of Lord Vishnu since the creation of the world. Her presence is said to ensure prosperity, peace, and abundance in homes.

How to Do Laxmi Puja at Home on October 20, 2025

Laxmi Puja at home involves a conventional method with sacrosanct and favorable rituals:

Clean and Adorn Your Home: Start by thoroughly cleaning your home. Adorn the entry and puja space with rangoli, flowers, and oil lamps (diyas) to welcome Goddess Laxmi.

Prepare the Puja Area: In the northeast direction of the puja room, spread a red cloth. Put idols or images of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Laxmi on it.

Create a Kalash: Position a kalash (sacred pot) on the red cloth as an emblem of purity and wealth.

Light Candles: Light diyas around the puja space and within the home to invite divine energy.

Offerings: Place flowers, fruits, sweets, and traditional offerings as offerings to Goddess Laxmi.

Sequence of Worship: Begin with Ganesh Puja to eliminate blocks, and follow it up with Laxmi Puja to welcome wealth, prosperity, and good fortune.

By performing all these steps with devotion and care, families are said to gain prosperity and good luck for the year ahead.

Diwali 2025 Laxmi Puja will fall on Saturday, October 20 which will be a blessed day to have family members come together, worship, and celebrate with love and enthusiasm.