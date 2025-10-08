Punjabi Singer Rajvir Jawanda Dies After Road Accident in Himachal Pradesh

Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda tragically passed away on Wednesday, October 8, after spending 11 days on a ventilator following a severe road accident in Himachal Pradesh.

The talented artist was critically injured on September 27 near Baddi, Solan district, while traveling to Shimla on his motorcycle. Reports indicate he lost control of his bike, resulting in major head and spinal injuries. Rajvir was initially taken to a local hospital in Solan, where he suffered a cardiac arrest, before being transferred to Fortis Hospital, Mohali, for specialized treatment.

Medical teams at Fortis immediately began evaluating and treating his injuries. Despite their efforts, Rajvir remained on life support, with his neurological condition described as critical, showing minimal brain activity.

News of his accident and critical condition sparked an outpouring of support from fans and celebrities alike. Prominent Punjabi stars including Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa, Ammy Virk, Gippy Grewal, and Kanwar Grewal shared messages of solidarity and prayers. During a concert in Hong Kong, Diljit Dosanjh paused his performance to urge fans to pray for Rajvir’s recovery, highlighting the belief in the power of collective prayers.

Rajvir’s mother confirmed that friends and colleagues from the Punjabi music industry had come forward to assist with mounting medical expenses and support the family during this difficult time.

About Rajvir Jawanda

Born in Punjab, Rajvir Jawanda made a mark in the Punjabi music industry with hits like “Tu Dis Painda,” “Khush Reha Kar,” “Sardari,” “Surname,” “Afreen,” “Landlord,” “Down to Earth,” and “Kangani.” He also appeared in Punjabi films such as Subedar Joginder Singh (2018), Jind Jaan (2019), and Mindo Taseeldarni (2019).

Rajvir Jawanda is survived by his wife and two young children. His untimely demise leaves a deep void in the Punjabi music and film industry. Fans and colleagues continue to mourn the loss of a beloved singer and performer.