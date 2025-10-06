Diwali 2025 Gift: Govt Approves 3% DA Hike for Employees, Pensioners

As the festive season kicks in with Dussehra on Thursday and Diwali later this month, the Union Government has approved a 3% hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) for central government employees and pensioners.

The revision, which takes effect from July 1, 2025, was formally announced on Wednesday afternoon by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Second Hike in 2025

This is the second DA hike this year. In March, the government increased DA payouts from 53% to 55% of basic pay. Prior to that, a 3% hike was announced in October last year.

The allowance is revised twice a year to offset the impact of inflation. Government employees benefit through DA, while pensioners receive DR under the same structure.

How Much Will Employees Gain?

The latest increase is aligned with changes in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for industrial workers, which is the key benchmark for DA revisions.

For instance, an employee with a basic pay of ₹60,000 will now draw ₹34,800 as DA, compared to ₹33,000 previously.

Eighth Pay Commission on the Horizon

Looking ahead, the government is preparing for the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission, announced earlier this year. While its members and terms of reference (ToR) are yet to be finalized, the commission will recommend the next round of salary and allowance revisions.

A major element under review is the ‘fitment factor’, a multiplier applied to basic pay to calculate revised salaries. Experts estimate the fitment factor may range between 1.83 and 2.86, potentially translating into a 13%–34% pay hike.

The new pay scales, however, will only come into effect from January 1, 2026. At that point, DA—which currently stands at 55%—is expected to be merged with the basic pay and reset to zero.

What About Pensioners?

Since pensions are directly linked to basic pay and DA, the hike will also benefit retired employees. Although the actual increase may appear modest, it still offers meaningful relief amid rising living costs.

In the last overhaul, the 7th Pay Commission rationalized nearly 200 allowances, eliminating 52 and merging several others to streamline the structure. The upcoming 8th Pay Commission is expected to follow the same principle of simplification and transparency.