December 19 Bank Holiday: Check if banks are open or closed tomorrow!

Customers planning bank-related work on December 19 can proceed without concern, as banks across India will remain open tomorrow. According to the official holiday calendar, December 19 is a regular working day for banks, with no festival, national observance, or special occasion scheduled.

No Bank Holiday On December 19

There is no bank holiday on December 19 under the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday list. As a result, public sector banks, private banks, cooperative banks, and regional rural banks are expected to function normally across the country.

State-Wise Bank Holiday Status

As of now, no state or Union Territory has announced a local or regional bank holiday for December 19. This means banks in all states will operate as per normal business hours.

What Customers Should Know

All branch-based services, including cash deposits, withdrawals, cheque clearing, and loan-related work, will be available

Digital banking services such as UPI, mobile banking, internet banking, and ATMs will continue uninterrupted

Customers are advised to visit branches during regular banking hours

Upcoming Bank Holidays

While December 19 is a working day, customers should keep track of upcoming bank holidays later in the month due to weekends or state-specific observances. It is always advisable to check the RBI holiday calendar or bank notifications before planning visits.

In summary, December 19 is not a bank holiday, and banks across India will remain open tomorrow as usual.

Also read: 7 Quick Christmas Dinner Ideas For The Holiday Season