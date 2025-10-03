Bengaluru Rains Persist: When Will Monsoon Retreat?

Even though the usual monsoon exit window has passed, Bengaluru continues to witness fresh spells of rain. The persistent showers have left residents wondering when they will finally see clear skies.

Normally, monsoon withdrawal begins in September across much of peninsular India. This year, however, the conditions have not been favorable.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), fresh low-pressure systems forming over the Bay of Bengal are expected to drive rainfall across central and southern regions well into October.

For Bengaluru, this indicates that occasional thunderstorms and moderate showers may linger beyond the standard monsoon timeline, particularly over undulating terrains and zones influenced by the Western Ghats.

Before declaring the monsoon’s retreat, climatologists look for several signals such as a sustained decline in rainfall, a shift from moist southwesterlies to dry winds, and the establishment of stable high-pressure or anti-cyclonic systems. Only when these factors align does the IMD mark the withdrawal line.

Given this year’s weather trends, many experts suggest that the monsoon’s retreat over Bengaluru may extend into mid-October. Unless a sudden change occurs, such as a dry western disturbance or the collapse of low-pressure systems, the city may continue to see intermittent rain until then.

Residents and sectors like transport, farming, and construction should prepare for delayed dry spells. Drainage upkeep, road repairs, and waterlogging will remain pressing concerns. On the positive side, subdued heat and consistent rainfall may provide respite from the otherwise harsh autumn.