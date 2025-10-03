Bank Holiday Today: October 3-4 — Bank Closures and Openings Across Indian Cities

As India celebrates the festive season, several cities have declared bank holidays this week in observance of Durga Puja, Navratri, and Gandhi Jayanti.

October 2025 features a total of 21 official bank holidays, covering religious and regional celebrations such as Maha Ashtami, Dussehra, Durga Puja, Karwa Chauth, and Diwali, along with the regular second Saturday and Sunday off every month. These holidays are determined based on the RBI Calendar 2025, framed under the Negotiable Instruments Act, which also designates RTGS holidays.

Today, Friday, October 3, and tomorrow, Saturday, October 4, banks in India are observing holidays in line with Durga Puja and Dasain (Vijaya Dashami) celebrations. Dasain is a major Hindu festival celebrated in Nepal, Sikkim, West Bengal, Assam, South India, and Sri Lanka.

City-wise bank holiday status for October 3 and 4:

Guwahati : Banks remain closed today and tomorrow in observance of the festivals.

: Banks remain closed today and tomorrow in observance of the festivals. All other states: Banks remain open and operate as usual.

Stay informed about bank holidays to plan your transactions and avoid inconvenience during the festive season.