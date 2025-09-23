UAE National Day 2025 on December 2: Holidays and Celebrations as Nation Marks 54 Years

The United Arab Emirates is preparing for grand celebrations of its 54th National Day, with the federal government confirming December 2 and 3, 2025, as official public holidays. Falling on Tuesday and Wednesday, these dates ensure at least a midweek break for residents. However, if Monday, December 1, is also declared a holiday—as has been the case in previous years—citizens and expatriates alike could enjoy a rare four- or five-day weekend.

Anticipation of a Longer Break

An extended holiday is expected to boost both leisure plans and economic activity across the UAE. Families are likely to seize the opportunity for domestic travel, cultural experiences, and short vacations, while sectors such as hospitality, retail, and tourism are gearing up for strong demand during the long weekend.

Celebrations Across the Emirates

This year’s National Day—also known as Eid Al Etihad (Festival of the Union)—will blend heritage with innovation. Events scheduled across the seven emirates include:

Fireworks and drone displays at iconic venues such as Abu Dhabi Corniche, Yas Island, and Dubai Festival City.

Heritage programs featuring Emirati music, poetry, and traditional dance at cultural villages.

Concerts and live performances showcasing both local and international artists.

Family-friendly activities at Global Village, Hatta, Sharjah’s Al Majaz Waterfront, Quranic Park, and The Outlet Village Mall.

Public transport authorities have already announced extended service hours, while security and traffic arrangements will be stepped up to manage large crowds.

Awaiting the Grand Ceremony

The centrepiece of the festivities will be the official state ceremony on December 2, attended by the UAE’s leadership. While the venue has not yet been revealed, it is expected to hold cultural and symbolic importance, similar to last year’s landmark showcase at Jebel Hafeet in Al Ain. Preparations began on Union Pledge Day, underscoring the collective spirit of unity that defines the celebrations.

More Than Just Festivities

National Day not only marks the signing of the Union in 1971 but also reflects the UAE’s progress as a global hub for business, technology, and cultural exchange. Organisers emphasize inclusivity, encouraging both Emirati citizens and expatriate residents to take part in the nationwide events.

The economic impact is expected to be significant, with hotels, shopping centres, and travel agencies already witnessing higher bookings and enquiries. Domestic tourism, in particular, is projected to see record activity as families plan short getaways during the break.

As the countdown begins, attention is now focused on whether December 1 will also be declared a public holiday—potentially turning the 54th National Day into one of the longest celebratory weekends in recent years.