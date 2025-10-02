Kantara Chapter 1 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Rishab Shetty’s Folklore

Rishab Shetty’s much-awaited prequel, Kantara Chapter 1, is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on October 2, 2025. The film, set centuries before the events of the 2022 blockbuster Kantara, has already created massive buzz with record-breaking OTT deals.

Record OTT Deal Worth ₹125 Crore

According to Pinkvilla, the post-theatrical streaming rights of Kantara Chapter 1 have been bagged by a leading OTT giant for a whopping ₹125 crore, making it the second-highest OTT deal for a Kannada film, next only to KGF: Chapter 2. The rights include all major Indian languages, ensuring a pan-India digital release.

Kantara Chapeter 1: When and Where to Watch on OTT

As per a report by OTT Play, fans won’t have to wait long after the theatrical run. The film will premiere on Amazon Prime Video from October 30, 2025, just four weeks after its big-screen release.

The movie will stream in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam from Day 1.

The Hindi-dubbed version will drop later, around eight weeks after release.

Storyline: A Journey Into the Past

Set during the Kadamba reign, the prequel takes audiences deep into the origins of Kantara. The narrative explores the conflict between man and nature, focusing on the tribal communities’ clashes with a ruling king. This installment will further delve into the roots of divine land guardianship, offering a mythological and cultural spectacle.

Why You Should Revisit Kantara

Before stepping into Chapter 1, fans may want to revisit the 2022 original. Our review described Kantara as:

“A predictable storyline that is elevated by technical brilliance. Rishab Shetty shines as both director and lead actor. While the first half delivers quirky humor in the coastal dialect, the second half explores culture, tradition, and mystery with gripping intensity.”

The cast of Kantara Chapter 1 includes Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, Jayaram, Pramod Shetty, Prakash Thuminad, the late Rakesh Poojary, Shaneel Gautham, and others alongside Rishab Shetty.