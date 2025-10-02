Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Name Their Newborn Son Vaayuv Tej Konidela

Tollywood couple Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi have embraced parenthood with the arrival of their first child, a baby boy. The couple, who tied the knot on November 1, 2023, in a picturesque wedding in Tuscany, Italy, welcomed their son on September 10, 2025.

The proud parents have named their little one Vaayuv Tej Konidela. Both mother and child are doing well, and the family is delighted with the new addition.

Varun Tej, son of actor-producer Nagababu and cousin of stars Ram Charan and Allu Arjun, is known for his versatile film career. Lavanya Tripathi, a popular actress admired for her roles in Andala Rakshasi and Soggade Chinni Nayana, continues to be celebrated for her charm and talent.

Fans and well-wishers from the film fraternity have flooded social media with congratulatory messages, making the occasion even more special for the Konidela family, one of Telugu cinema’s most respected lineages.