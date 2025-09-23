Oppo A6 Pro Series 2025: Price, Camera, Battery & Display Details

Oppo has expanded its A6 smartphone series with the launch of two new models — Oppo A6 Pro 4G and Oppo A6 Pro 5G. The 4G variant has debuted in Vietnam, while the 5G version was introduced earlier in China. Both phones share a similar design but differ in processors and connectivity.

Oppo A6 Pro 5G: Specifications

The Oppo A6 Pro 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. It comes in three storage options:

6GB RAM + 128GB storage

8GB RAM + 256GB storage

12GB RAM + 256GB storage

Key highlights:

Display: 6.57-inch FHD+ panel, 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling, 10-bit colour, 1,400 nits peak brightness

6.57-inch FHD+ panel, 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling, 10-bit colour, 1,400 nits peak brightness Design: 185g weight, 8mm thickness, external card slot, USB OTG support

185g weight, 8mm thickness, external card slot, USB OTG support Cameras: 50MP main + 2MP monochrome (rear), 16MP selfie camera, video recording up to 1080p/60fps

50MP main + 2MP monochrome (rear), 16MP selfie camera, video recording up to 1080p/60fps Battery: 7,000mAh with 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging

7,000mAh with 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging Security: In-display fingerprint scanner, face unlock

In-display fingerprint scanner, face unlock Connectivity: Dual SIM, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C, NFC (region-specific)

Dual SIM, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C, NFC (region-specific) Software: ColorOS 15.0

ColorOS 15.0 The A6 Pro 5G comes in Lunar Titanium, Stellar Blue, Coral Pink, and Rosewood Red. Pricing and global availability, including India, are yet to be announced.

Oppo A6 Pro 4G: Specifications

The Oppo A6 Pro 4G succeeds the A5 4G and is powered by the MediaTek Helio G100 processor with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. It also features a vapor chamber for improved thermal management.

Key highlights:

Display: 6.57-inch OLED screen, FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 1,400 nits peak brightness

6.57-inch OLED screen, FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 1,400 nits peak brightness Battery: 7,000mAh with 80W fast charging (double the speed of its predecessor)

7,000mAh with 80W fast charging (double the speed of its predecessor) Cameras: 50MP main + 2MP depth sensor (rear), 16MP selfie camera, 1080p video support

50MP main + 2MP depth sensor (rear), 16MP selfie camera, 1080p video support Durability: IPX6, IPX8, IPX9 water resistance, IP6X dust resistance, MIL-STD-810H certification

IPX6, IPX8, IPX9 water resistance, IP6X dust resistance, MIL-STD-810H certification Audio & Features: Stereo speakers with “300% volume mode,” 360° NFC antenna, outdoor visibility mode, and AirDrop-style file sharing

The A6 Pro 4G is available in Lunar Titanium, Stellar Blue, Coral Pink, and Rosewood Red, though Vietnam’s FPTShop currently lists only three colours. It is offered in a single variant — 8GB RAM + 256GB storage — priced at VND 8,300,000 (approx. ₹28,000), though this may be a placeholder.

Oppo A6 Pro Series: What’s Next?

With the A6 Pro 4G now listed in Vietnam and the 5G model already available in China, Oppo is expected to announce the global launch of the A6 Pro 5G soon, including its entry into the Indian market.