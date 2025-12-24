Gold and Silver Rates Today, December 24: Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai Prices

Gold and silver prices continued to rise on Wednesday, December 24, touching record highs due to strong global demand and expectations of US interest rate cuts.

Gold Price Today, December 24:

In India, 24-carat gold is priced at around ₹1,38,930 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold costs ₹1,27,350 per 10 grams in cities like Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru and Kolkata. Prices may vary slightly in cities such as Delhi and Jaipur. These rates do not include GST and making charges.

Silver Prices Today, December 24:

Silver prices have also jumped sharply, with silver trading at ₹2,33,000 per kg in the domestic market.

Globally, gold crossed $4,500 per ounce for the first time, while silver and platinum also touched all-time highs. Experts say rising global uncertainty, strong investment demand and expectations of lower interest rates are pushing precious metal prices higher.

In India, gold prices depend on international rates, the rupee-dollar exchange rate, import duties and local demand. Gold remains a popular choice for Indians, especially during weddings, festivals and as a long-term investment. With prices changing daily, buyers and investors are advised to stay updated before making purchases.