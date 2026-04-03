Gold and Silver Prices Today, April 3: Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi
Gold prices in India saw a slight decline on April 3, 2026, reflecting muted currency movements and softer global trends. According to the latest market data, gold rates across major cities have shown minor variations, while silver prices have also edged lower.
Latest Gold Prices in India
- 24 Carat Gold (99.9% purity): ₹14,896 per gram
- 22 Carat Gold: ₹13,654 per gram
- 18 Carat Gold: ₹11,172 per gram
Silver Prices Today
- Silver Price: ₹249.90 per gram
- Per Kilogram: ₹2,49,900
Silver has also witnessed a marginal drop, tracking the global price trend.
City-wise Gold Prices (Per Gram)
Chennai
- 24K Gold: ₹14,950
- 22K Gold: ₹13,700
- 18K Gold: ₹11,220
Bengaluru
- 24K Gold: ₹14,900
- 22K Gold: ₹13,650
- 18K Gold: ₹11,180
Hyderabad
- 24K Gold: ₹14,890
- 22K Gold: ₹13,640
- 18K Gold: ₹11,170
Mumbai
- 24K Gold: ₹14,850
- 22K Gold: ₹13,600
- 18K Gold: ₹11,150
New Delhi
- 24K Gold: ₹14,920
- 22K Gold: ₹13,670
- 18K Gold: ₹11,200
Why Gold and Silver Prices Fluctuate
Gold and silver prices in India are influenced by several factors, including international market trends and currency movements. One of the key drivers is the value of the Indian rupee against the US dollar. When global prices change, domestic bullion rates adjust accordingly.
Additionally, slight differences in prices between cities are due to local taxes, transportation costs, and demand levels.
Summary
Overall, both gold and silver prices have dipped slightly today. While the decline is not significant, it reflects ongoing global market trends. Buyers and investors are advised to keep an eye on daily price movements before making decisions.
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