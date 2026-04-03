Gold and Silver Prices Today, April 3: Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi

Gold prices in India saw a slight decline on April 3, 2026, reflecting muted currency movements and softer global trends. According to the latest market data, gold rates across major cities have shown minor variations, while silver prices have also edged lower.

Latest Gold Prices in India

24 Carat Gold (99.9% purity): ₹14,896 per gram

22 Carat Gold: ₹13,654 per gram

18 Carat Gold: ₹11,172 per gram

Silver Prices Today

Silver Price: ₹249.90 per gram

Per Kilogram: ₹2,49,900

Silver has also witnessed a marginal drop, tracking the global price trend.

City-wise Gold Prices (Per Gram)

Chennai

24K Gold: ₹14,950

22K Gold: ₹13,700

18K Gold: ₹11,220

Bengaluru

24K Gold: ₹14,900

22K Gold: ₹13,650

18K Gold: ₹11,180

Hyderabad

24K Gold: ₹14,890

22K Gold: ₹13,640

18K Gold: ₹11,170

Mumbai

24K Gold: ₹14,850

22K Gold: ₹13,600

18K Gold: ₹11,150

New Delhi

24K Gold: ₹14,920

22K Gold: ₹13,670

18K Gold: ₹11,200

Why Gold and Silver Prices Fluctuate

Gold and silver prices in India are influenced by several factors, including international market trends and currency movements. One of the key drivers is the value of the Indian rupee against the US dollar. When global prices change, domestic bullion rates adjust accordingly.

Additionally, slight differences in prices between cities are due to local taxes, transportation costs, and demand levels.

Summary

Overall, both gold and silver prices have dipped slightly today. While the decline is not significant, it reflects ongoing global market trends. Buyers and investors are advised to keep an eye on daily price movements before making decisions.

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