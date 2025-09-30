Bank Holidays from Sept 29 to Oct 5, 2025: Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, and Durga Puja to Impact Services

As India gears up for a festive week, banking operations across several states will face disruptions between September 29 and October 5, 2025. According to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday calendar, banks will remain closed on different days to mark national occasions such as Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra, alongside regional festivals including Maha Ashtami, Maha Saptami, and Navratri.

Why Banks Will Remain Shut

Bank holidays in India are governed by a mix of national observances, regional festivals, Sundays, and fixed off days like the second and fourth Saturdays. While some closures apply to the entire country, others are specific to certain states.

List of Bank Holidays: Sept 29 – Oct 5, 2025

September 30 (Tuesday): Banks in cities including Agartala, Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Imphal, and Jaipur will remain closed for Maha Ashtami/Durga Ashtami.

October 1 (Wednesday): Several states—among them Tripura, Tamil Nadu, Sikkim, Karnataka, Odisha, Assam, West Bengal, Bihar, and Kerala—will observe holidays for Dussehra, Ayudha Pooja, and Durga Puja.

October 2 (Thursday): A nationwide holiday on account of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, along with Dasara, Vijaya Dashami, Durga Puja, and Janmotsav of Sri Sri Sankardeva in some regions.

October 3–4 (Friday–Saturday): In Sikkim, banks will be closed for Durga Puja (Dasain) celebrations.

October 5 (Sunday): Regular Sunday closure across the country.

How This Impacts Banking Services

Although physical bank branches will remain closed on the notified dates, online banking and digital payment platforms will continue to operate seamlessly. Customers can still access services such as NEFT, RTGS, IMPS, UPI, and net banking to carry out transactions.

This means while festive celebrations might limit in-person banking, digital services ensure uninterrupted access to accounts, fund transfers, and bill payments.

Key Takeaway

If you need to complete cash-related or branch-specific work, plan accordingly before the festive week begins. For routine transactions, rely on online channels, which remain available 24/7, even during the extended holiday stretch.