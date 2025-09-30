Stock Market Holidays in October 2025: Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra and Diwali

The month of October is packed with festivals and national events, and this will also reflect in the Indian stock markets. According to the holiday schedule issued by the BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange), trading will remain suspended on select days due to Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, and Diwali celebrations.

Key Market Closures in October 2025

Investors should note the following trading holidays in October:

October 2 (Thursday): Gandhi Jayanti & Dussehra

October 21 (Tuesday): Diwali (Laxmi Pujan)

October 22 (Wednesday): Diwali Balipratipada

In addition to these, the exchanges will also remain shut on weekends, bringing the total number of non-trading days in October to 11.

The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) and currency derivatives markets will also observe closures on these three key festive dates.

Muhurat Trading on Diwali 2025

Despite the October 21 holiday, markets will open briefly for the annual Muhurat Trading session, a symbolic one-hour event held on Diwali to mark the beginning of the new Samvat year (2082) in the Hindu calendar.

As per the NSE’s circular, the special session will run from 1:45 p.m. to 2:45 p.m., with trade modifications allowed until 2:55 p.m. All trades executed during this period will carry standard settlement obligations.

During this festive session, investors will be able to trade in:

Equity

Equity derivatives (futures & options)

Currency derivatives

Commodity derivatives

Securities lending and borrowing (SLB)

Looking Ahead

Beyond October, the next set of holidays will fall on:

November 5: Prakash Gurpurb – Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji Jayanti

December 25: Christmas

Bottom Line

With multiple closures ahead, market participants are advised to plan trades and settlements in advance. While October will see a few interruptions, the Muhurat Trading session on Diwali remains a much-awaited tradition that combines cultural significance with investor optimism.