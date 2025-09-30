Stock Market Holidays in October 2025: Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra and Diwali
October 2025 Stock Market Holidays: BSE, NSE to Shut for Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra and Diwali
The month of October is packed with festivals and national events, and this will also reflect in the Indian stock markets. According to the holiday schedule issued by the BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) and the NSE (National Stock Exchange), trading will remain suspended on select days due to Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, and Diwali celebrations.
Key Market Closures in October 2025
Investors should note the following trading holidays in October:
October 2 (Thursday): Gandhi Jayanti & Dussehra
October 21 (Tuesday): Diwali (Laxmi Pujan)
October 22 (Wednesday): Diwali Balipratipada
In addition to these, the exchanges will also remain shut on weekends, bringing the total number of non-trading days in October to 11.
The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) and currency derivatives markets will also observe closures on these three key festive dates.
Muhurat Trading on Diwali 2025
Despite the October 21 holiday, markets will open briefly for the annual Muhurat Trading session, a symbolic one-hour event held on Diwali to mark the beginning of the new Samvat year (2082) in the Hindu calendar.
As per the NSE’s circular, the special session will run from 1:45 p.m. to 2:45 p.m., with trade modifications allowed until 2:55 p.m. All trades executed during this period will carry standard settlement obligations.
During this festive session, investors will be able to trade in:
Equity
Equity derivatives (futures & options)
Currency derivatives
Commodity derivatives
Securities lending and borrowing (SLB)
Looking Ahead
Beyond October, the next set of holidays will fall on:
November 5: Prakash Gurpurb – Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji Jayanti
December 25: Christmas
Bottom Line
With multiple closures ahead, market participants are advised to plan trades and settlements in advance. While October will see a few interruptions, the Muhurat Trading session on Diwali remains a much-awaited tradition that combines cultural significance with investor optimism.