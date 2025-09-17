Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025: Huge Discounts on OnePlus Nord 5, OnePlus 13s, and OnePlus 13

Sep 17, 2025, 11:25 IST
- Sakshi Post

The Amazon Great Indian Festival is just a week away, and the e-commerce giant is gearing up with blockbuster deals across categories like smartphones, smart TVs, and electronics. Among the most eye-catching offers are those on OnePlus smartphones, giving enthusiasts a chance to grab flagship and mid-range devices at heavy discounts.

OnePlus Deals in Amazon Great Indian Festival

  • OnePlus Nord 5 (8GB RAM + 256GB storage): Available at ₹28,749, down from ₹31,998.
  • OnePlus 13s (12GB RAM + 256GB storage): Available at ₹47,999, reduced from ₹54,998.
  • OnePlus 13 (12GB RAM + 256GB storage): Available at ₹57,999, slashed from ₹69,999.

Note: These discounted prices are inclusive of bank offers available during the sale.

OnePlus Smartphone Specifications and Features

OnePlus Nord 5

  • 6.83-inch Swift AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor with Adreno 735 GPU
  • Dual rear cameras: 50MP primary + 8MP ultra-wide
  • 50MP front camera
  • 6800mAh battery with 80W fast charging

OnePlus 13s

  • 6.32-inch LTPO AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Snapdragon 8 Elite processor
  • Dual rear cameras: 50MP primary + 50MP telephoto
  • 32MP front camera
  • 5850mAh battery with 80W fast charging

OnePlus 13

  • 6.82-inch LTPO 4.1 AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Snapdragon 8 Elite processor with Adreno 830 GPU
  • Triple rear cameras: 50MP primary + 50MP periscope telephoto + 50MP ultra-wide
  • 32MP front camera
  • 6000mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging

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Amazon
one plus
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