Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025: Huge Discounts on OnePlus Nord 5, OnePlus 13s, and OnePlus 13
The Amazon Great Indian Festival is just a week away, and the e-commerce giant is gearing up with blockbuster deals across categories like smartphones, smart TVs, and electronics. Among the most eye-catching offers are those on OnePlus smartphones, giving enthusiasts a chance to grab flagship and mid-range devices at heavy discounts.
OnePlus Deals in Amazon Great Indian Festival
- OnePlus Nord 5 (8GB RAM + 256GB storage): Available at ₹28,749, down from ₹31,998.
- OnePlus 13s (12GB RAM + 256GB storage): Available at ₹47,999, reduced from ₹54,998.
- OnePlus 13 (12GB RAM + 256GB storage): Available at ₹57,999, slashed from ₹69,999.
Note: These discounted prices are inclusive of bank offers available during the sale.
OnePlus Smartphone Specifications and Features
OnePlus Nord 5
- 6.83-inch Swift AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor with Adreno 735 GPU
- Dual rear cameras: 50MP primary + 8MP ultra-wide
- 50MP front camera
- 6800mAh battery with 80W fast charging
OnePlus 13s
- 6.32-inch LTPO AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate
- Snapdragon 8 Elite processor
- Dual rear cameras: 50MP primary + 50MP telephoto
- 32MP front camera
- 5850mAh battery with 80W fast charging
OnePlus 13
- 6.82-inch LTPO 4.1 AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate
- Snapdragon 8 Elite processor with Adreno 830 GPU
- Triple rear cameras: 50MP primary + 50MP periscope telephoto + 50MP ultra-wide
- 32MP front camera
- 6000mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging