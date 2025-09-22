YSRCP Strategy Meet on Sep 24: YS Jagan To Discuss Public Issues, AP Political Developments

YSR Congress Party President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will chair an extended party meeting on Wednesday, September 24, at the party’s central office in Tadepalli.

The meeting will be attended by regional coordinators, state general secretaries, Political Affairs Committee (PAC) members, district party presidents, parliamentary constituency observers, assembly and parliamentary constituency coordinators, and state secretaries (Coordination and Parliament).

During the session, YS Jagan will review contemporary political developments, discuss public issues, and outline the party’s strategy with senior leaders.