Baby Dies as Woman Gives Birth in Auto: YS Jagan Blasts TDP Govt Over Ambulance Failure

In a heartbreaking incident reported near Paderu in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, a baby died soon after birth due to lack of timely medical care.

Sharing the tragedy on X (formerly Twitter), YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy highlighted that a woman in labour was forced to give birth in an auto as an ambulance failed to reach her. Her family managed to find an auto. As they couldn’t reach the nearest hospital on time, the woman was forced to give birth in the auto. Unfortunately, the newborn died due to a lack of medical care.

Launching a sharp attack on the Chandrababu Naidu government, he alleged that the ruling alliance’s negligence is costing lives by crippling the State’s 108 emergency ambulance services.

Sharing a video of the family narrating the ordeal of losing their child, Jagan wrote, “The @ncbn government is strangling the 108 emergency services that give assurance to people’s lives,” accusing the TDP administration of dismantling a system that once provided swift, life-saving response.

Recalling his party’s tenure, Jagan claimed that under the YSRCP government, ambulances routinely arrived ahead of mandated timelines—within 12–14 minutes in urban areas against the 15-minute norm, 16–17 minutes in rural areas against a 20-minute standard, and as little as 22 minutes in tribal regions where 30 minutes was the benchmark.

He questioned why the service is now failing to respond even after calls are made, alleging that the government is more focused on revenue “collections” than public welfare.