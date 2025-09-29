Pawan Kalyan Silent Amid Balakrishna’s Insult to Chiranjeevi; Fans and Kapus React

Even days after actor-politician and Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna disrespectfully addressed Megastar Chiranjeevi in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly, the dust over the storm caused by his remarks refuses to settle.

The controversy stems from Balakrishna’s comments in response to BJP MLA Kamineni Srinivas’s claims that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, as Chief Minister, had insulted the Telugu film industry, including former Union Minister and actor Chiranjeevi.

He alleged that instead of attending the meeting, Jagan directed them to speak with the Cinematography Minister, and that Chiranjeevi objected until Jagan finally met the film delegation.

In the Assembly, Balakrishna refuted Kamineni’s claims but insisted that Jagan had indeed insulted the delegation.

However, the TDP leader has come under fire for the disrespectful tone he used when addressing Chiranjeevi. Balakrishna also faced backlash for calling Jagan a “psycho” on the House floor. “The psycho only said they should meet the then cinematography minister. It is true he insulted Chiranjeevi,” he declared.

Chiranjeevi responded swiftly, clarifying his interaction with YS Jagan. He also appreciated the former Chief Minister, noting that the then YSRCP government intervened and allowed hikes in movie ticket prices.

Attention has now shifted to Jana Sena President and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, whose silence on the matter has drawn widespread notice. It is significant that Chiranjeevi is Pawan Kalyan’s elder brother. The deafening silence has caused considerable unease among Chiranjeevi’s fans and the Kapu community.

Some political observers sought to explain the silence by pointing to Pawan Kalyan’s ill health, while others highlighted that he had recently congratulated IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh on issuing the DSC notification. He also extended condolences to families affected by the stampede at Karur during TCK chief Vijay’s political rally.

Balakrishna’s remarks have raised concerns of a potential rift between the Mega brothers, as even MLC Nagababu has remained silent on the issue.

On several occasions, the camaraderie among Chiranjeevi, Nagababu, and Pawan Kalyan has been evident. Pawan Kalyan has often expressed reverence for his elder brother Chiranjeevi. His silence on Balakrishna’s disrespect has, therefore, caused discomfort among many.

Against this backdrop, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to Pawan Kalyan over the weekend, where he wished him a speedy recovery, has added another layer of drama to the controversy. Political observers suggest that Chandrababu Naidu’s meeting with Pawan was aimed at damage control, calming the anger Balakrishna’s remarks have sparked in the Kapu community.