Former VP Venkaiah Naidu Criticises Chandrababu For Free Bus Scheme

BJP leader and former Vice President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday (October 7) criticised the government for relying heavily on freebies to achieve political gains.

He took strong exception to the TDP government in Andhra Pradesh providing free bus travel for women. Questioning the need for such a scheme, Naidu emphasized that people should be taught how to fish and feed themselves instead of being given free fish.

The former Vice President underscored the need for governments to prioritise spending on education and healthcare. “Education creates opportunities for people to earn a living on their own terms, while access to healthcare is a fundamental right,” he said.

Pointing out that Andhra Pradesh is under immense financial strain, he stressed that apart from healthcare and education, no government should offer freebies in any other form.

Naidu further demanded that the State government present a white paper on its financial condition, detailing its debt and repayment pattern.

Sharing his views on the proceedings in the Legislative Assembly and Parliament, he condemned the use of unparliamentary language and suggested that MPs and MLAs should be trained in proper conduct inside the House.

“Those who use derogatory language in the House must be suspended. Action should also be taken against those who defect from one political party to another,” he stated.

Naidu’s remarks against the TDP government’s policies are significant as the BJP is part of the ruling alliance in Andhra Pradesh. It is also notable that the TDP remains a crucial BJP ally at the Centre, holding the second-highest number of seats in the Lok Sabha.

Coming at a time when the TDP-led government faces criticism for weakening the public healthcare system by handing over 10 medical colleges and attached super-speciality hospitals to private players, the former Vice President’s comments could potentially create a rift within the alliance.