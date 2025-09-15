Flesh Trade Rampant in AP? Rajahmundry Spa Centre Raided, 12 Arrested

Rajahmundry police recently conducted a raid at a local spa and uncovered a prostitution racket operating under the guise of a massage centre. According to reports, North Zone DSP Srikanth and his team raided the Weather Touch Massage Centre, located opposite Priyanka Garden Restaurant on AV Apparao Road, following a tip-off about the spa’s involvement in anti-social activities.

During the operation, the authorities reportedly arrested four sex workers, six women, and two individuals running the spa, which was being managed by one Naresh Swamy. DSP Srikanth confirmed that a case has been registered and that investigations are ongoing. He also warned that similar operations will continue to target spa centres engaged in illegal activities.

This incident marks the second such case in Andhra Pradesh this month. On September 4, the Bhimavaram Two-Town police raided a spa centre in the city, arresting six people, including five women, for involvement in prostitution and other unlawful activities.

The rising frequency of such incidents has raised concerns among citizens about the misuse of spa centres as fronts for illegal activities. Authorities have urged the public to report any suspicious operations to ensure timely action.