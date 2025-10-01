Dussehra Greetings: YS Jagan Extends Symbolic Message on Vijaya Dashami

Former Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday (October 1) conveyed his warm wishes to the people of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and the global Telugu community on the occasion of Durga Ashtami, Mahanavami, and Vijaya Dashami.

In a message shared on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Jagan highlighted the significance of Vijaya Dashami as a celebration of the triumph of good over evil.

“The festival symbolizes the victory of divine forces over demonic powers, commemorating Goddess Jagadamba’s slaying of the demon Mahishasura,” he said.

“No matter how powerful or wicked evil may appear, in the end, good always prevails,” he added.

Highlighting the spiritual importance of Navaratri, he noted that devotees worship Goddess Durga with deep devotion, seeking the blessings of Ammalagannamma, Mugguramma, and Moolaputamma.

YS Jagan extended his wishes for the state’s well-being, saying, “With the blessings of Goddess Jagadamba, may all citizens live in peace, prosperity, and happiness. May every family in the state achieve success, and may the divine grace of Goddess Kanaka Durga be upon everyone.”