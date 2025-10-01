Andhra Pradesh on High Alert for 3 Days: IMD Predicts Torrential Rains Till Oct 3

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a high alert for Andhra Pradesh for the next three days.

Under the influence of a cyclonic circulation over the east-central Bay of Bengal and its neighbourhood, a low-pressure area formed over the central Bay of Bengal on Tuesday (September 30). By Wednesday (October 1, 2025), it had intensified into a well-marked low-pressure area over the west-central Bay of Bengal.

The system is expected to move north-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over the same region within the next 12 hours. According to an IMD press release, the depression will continue to move further north-northwestwards, likely intensifying into a deep depression and crossing the South Odisha–North Andhra Pradesh coasts during the early hours of October 3.

Under the storm’s influence, light to moderate rain and thunderstorms are expected in some areas, with heavy to very heavy rainfall forecast over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on October 1 and 2.

Strong surface winds reaching 30–40 kmph are also likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana and Tamil Nadu between October 1 and 5.

The downpour is expected to disrupt normal life in several parts of Andhra Pradesh, severely affecting both rail and road transport. With torrential rains forecast in Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, Kakinada, Dr. BR Ambedkar Konaseema, East Godavari and West Godavari districts, authorities have advised fishermen not to venture into the sea.

Meanwhile, a red alert has been issued for Srikakulam, Parvathipuram-Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Anakapalle districts for October 1.

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has also warned of thunderstorms and lightning, urging people not to take shelter under trees during rainfall.