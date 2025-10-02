YS Jagan Slams Chandrababu as Karnataka Moves to Raise Almatti Dam Height

YSRCP president and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, accusing him of failing to safeguard the state’s water rights in the ongoing dispute over the Almatti dam in Karnataka.

In a strongly-worded post on X (formerly Twitter), Jagan alleged that Naidu had “completely abandoned the state’s interests” while Karnataka was moving swiftly to raise the height of the Almatti dam.

“While the Karnataka government is moving full steam to raise the Almatti dam height, and their cabinet is approving the increase, you appear utterly unmoved. Many areas face the danger of turning into wastelands for lack of irrigation and drinking water — so why are you remaining indifferent?” Jagan asked.

He also accused Chandrababu Naidu of failing to use his political clout at the Centre. “You and your yellow media keep claiming that you are spinning the wheels at the Centre and that the central government depends on the strength of your MPs. Although this is true, why, using that political strength, are you unable to exert pressure and get the Centre to issue orders to stop the works?”

Pointing to past developments, Jagan said that under Naidu’s earlier tenure, Andhra Pradesh has already suffered “grave injustice” in Krishna river water sharing. “Between 1995 and 2004, during the years when you claimed to be a great power at the Centre, you did not use your political strength for the state’s benefit — is that not true?” he wrote, adding that Karnataka had completed crucial works on Almatti under Naidu’s watch despite Supreme Court restrictions.

Jagan warned that the ongoing expansion would have devastating consequences for drought-prone areas of Andhra Pradesh. “Over the past two-and-a-half decades, in years of drought the impact of raising Almatti’s height has been severe. We have seen how badly the areas dependent on Krishna waters have suffered and how they struggle for drinking water. Aren’t these all the consequences of your failures, Chandrababu garu?”

On the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal-II (KWDT-2) hearings, Jagan accused the state of presenting a weak case. “If the KWDT-2 ruling based on 75% water availability comes into effect, the state will suffer irreparable loss… But you are not presenting effective arguments now nor showing the resolve to defend the state’s rights,” he said.

Urging Naidu to “wake up,” the former CM warned that failure to act decisively would damage his legacy.

“Stop the Almatti height increase, focus on the KWDT-2 (Krishna Water Dispute Tribubal-2) hearings, and put forward strong, effective arguments. Otherwise, history will remember you as a disgrace in the minds of future generations,” Jagan declared.