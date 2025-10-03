Bomb Threats Target YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Chandrababu Naidu

On Friday (October 3), bomb threats were reportedly received at the residences of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The emails were allegedly sent by an organisation calling itself the “Holy Islamic Friday Blasts.” An investigation has been launched to verify the authenticity of the threats.

Additionally, Tirupati also received two bomb threats. The scare came just hours after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Governor R.N. Ravi, and actress Trisha received similar threats, which were later declared hoaxes.

Security was tightened in Tirupati following reports that the threats were allegedly issued by the ISI and former LTTE militants reportedly based in Tamil Nadu. Authorities examined two suspicious emails that allegedly contained warnings claiming RDX explosives could be detonated at four locations across the city.

The incident sparked alarm, as thousands of devotees visit Tirupati daily to offer prayers at the world-famous Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Tirumala. According to reports, the emails hinted at a larger conspiracy targeting key public and religious sites in Tirupati.

In response, security forces launched intensive checks at the RTC bus stand, Srinivasam and Vishnu Nivasam complexes, Kapilatheertham, and the Govindarajula Swamy Temple. The judges’ residential quarters and nearby court premises were also inspected as a precautionary step.

Apart from being at the foothills of Tirumala, Tirupati also houses several other religious landmarks, including the Padmavati Ammavari Temple.