YSRCP’s Devineni Avinash Slams TDP, Exposes Vijayawada Utsav

YSR Congress Party NTR District President Devineni Avinash slammed the coalition government for turning the sacred Vijayawada Dasara celebrations into a massive extortion and land grab operation. Addressing the media at the YSRCP central office, he said Chandrababu Naidu’s claims that people are happy under his rule are nothing but blatant lies. “Farmers without MSP, youth without unemployment allowance, women denied Amma Vodi, Streenidhi and pensions at 50, students burdened with cancelled fee reimbursement—are these people happy?” he asked.

Avinash said that instead of fulfilling promises like Super Six, Super Seven, Rs. 1500 support to women, unemployment benefit, and clearing fee dues, the coalition has reduced governance to event management. “In the name of Vijayawada Utsav, TDP leaders and the local MP extorted nearly Rs. 70–100 crores from businesses, hotels, hospitals, and real estate groups, even threatening them with GST raids if they refused,” he revealed. He also exposed an attempt to usurp 40 acres of endowment land worth Rs. 450 crores in Machilipatnam, blocked only due to YSRCP and High Court intervention.

Condemning Chandrababu’s propaganda that Dasara festivities began only after TDP came to power, Avinash said it is an insult to centuries-old devotion to Goddess Kanaka Durga. “To even claim that pilgrims came only because of free bus travel is laughable. Devotees have always arrived in lakhs from across India and abroad,” he said.

Avinash contrasted this with YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s tenure, when every festival brought welfare disbursements and real development in Vijayawada, from parks to river retaining walls. “Under YS Jagan, people celebrated with happiness. Under Chandrababu, people are left with broken promises, false cases, failing education, healthcare, and law & order, while TDP leaders enrich themselves,” he said. “The so-called Vijayawada Utsav has only filled TDP leaders’ pockets. We will take these facts to the people and expose this betrayal,” Avinash concluded.