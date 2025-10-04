AP Rain Alert: Cyclone Shakti Brings Heavy Showers, IMD Warning

A major weather alert has been issued as the first cyclone of the season, Cyclone Shakti, forms over the Arabian Sea and advances swiftly towards India’s western coastline.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the system that began as a low-pressure area has now intensified into a depression, moving northwest at a speed of 12 kmph. Within hours, it is expected to strengthen further and transform into a full-fledged cyclone.

Possible Severe Impact

Forecasts suggest that Cyclone Shakti may escalate into a severe cyclonic storm within the next 24 hours, with the potential to cause heavy damage in coastal regions. As a precaution, Gujarat, Goa, and Maharashtra have been placed on high alert. Officials have cautioned that if the cyclone intensifies further, its impact could be more severe than initially expected. States have been directed to remain vigilant and prepare for emergency measures.

Why ‘Shakti’?

Cyclones in the Indian Ocean region are named under the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) system, with 13 member countries contributing names. These include India, Bangladesh, Iran, Maldives, Myanmar, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and the UAE. For this cyclone, Sri Lanka proposed the name ‘Shakti’, which has now been officially assigned.

Deep Depression intensified into a cyclonic storm #Shakhti over NE Arabian Sea and lay near latitude 21.7N and longitude 66.8E,about 250 km west-southwest of Dwarka. To move west-southwestwards and intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm in next 24 hrs. pic.twitter.com/iaHbaQF8hP — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 3, 2025

Andhra Pradesh Situation

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh has been witnessing heavy rains due to a deep depression. Districts in North Andhra — including Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, and Parvathipuram Manyam — have experienced relentless downpours. However, IMD has not reported any direct impact of Cyclone Shakti on Andhra Pradesh so far. Even so, the state government has advised local authorities to remain on alert and take precautionary steps.

Monitoring in Progress

With Cyclone Shakti gaining strength in the Arabian Sea, the IMD continues to track its movement closely. Coastal states have been advised to remain cautious, while residents in vulnerable areas are urged to stay indoors, follow official guidelines, and avoid unnecessary travel.