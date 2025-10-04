Andhra Pradesh Thunderstorm Alert: Heavy Rains to Lash Multiple Districts

Several parts of North Andhra Pradesh are expected to be hit by heavy rains and intense thunderstorms as weather conditions in the region turn severe. The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has issued a warning for residents, urging them to remain cautious and avoid unnecessary travel as storms approach.

According to the latest advisory, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli districts have been placed under a red alert due to the likelihood of moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms. The alert warns that gusty winds reaching speeds of 50 to 60 kilometres per hour are likely to sweep across these areas, creating dangerous outdoor conditions. Residents are strongly advised to stay indoors and step out only if absolutely necessary.

The Alluri Sitarama Raju district is also expected to receive moderate rains with thunderstorms. Authorities have specifically cautioned citizens against taking shelter under trees during storms, as lightning strikes are more likely during this kind of severe weather.

Disaster management teams have been placed on standby, and local administrations have been asked to monitor vulnerable areas for waterlogging, uprooted trees and power line disruptions. Fishermen and those living in coastal and low-lying areas are urged to follow safety guidelines closely and avoid venturing near the sea until conditions improve.

APSDMA officials have advised people to secure loose objects around their homes, stay away from open fields during thunderstorms and keep essential supplies handy in case of power cuts or road blockages. Parents are encouraged to ensure children remain indoors while the alert is in effect.

With severe weather predicted, residents are urged to follow updates from the State Disaster Management Authority and local officials. Staying informed and avoiding unnecessary movement will help reduce risk as the region prepares for a spell of strong winds, heavy rains and thunderstorm activity.