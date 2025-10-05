YS Jagan Blasts TDP Over Fake-Liquor Trade, Prioritizing Profits Over Public Health

Amid rising concerns over fake-liquor trade in Andhra Pradesh, YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has leveled a scathing attack on the TDP government, accusing it of running a “systematic, state-wide liquor syndicate” that endangers public health while diverting government revenue.

Sharing a post on X (formerly Twitter), Jagan wrote, “Mr @ncbn you have effectively become the brand ambassador for liquor. Now, you seem determined to make the state number one in the fake-liquor trade as well. In Annamayya district’s Mulakalacheruvu, your party leaders have allegedly set up an illicit liquor-production factory and supplied its products — a case that stands as an example of alcohol-related crime across the state.”

The former Chief Minister did not hold back in highlighting the “organized criminal network” of the TDP.

He alleged, “Through liquor syndicates and the manufacture of fake liquor, your party leaders are risking people’s lives while sharing the illegal profits from top to bottom. This trade is being run in a systematic way.”

Jagan further claimed that the TDP’s strategy involved deliberately undermining government-run liquor outlets to benefit its own syndicates: “With the intention of protecting your liquor syndicates, the mafia of belt shops that extend to village levels and the fake-liquor business, you launched a deliberate campaign to discredit government-run alcohol shops. Intentionally, you removed them and handed over their places to your syndicates.”

Citing official figures, the YSRCP chief pointed to the stark discrepancy in excise revenue despite rampant liquor sales: “Even though sales skyrocketed, CAG reports show that in the first five months of the 2024–25 financial year when liquor sales were through government shops, the state excise revenue was ₹6,782.21 crore; in the first five months of 2025–26, despite rampant liquor sales, revenue was only ₹6,992.77 crore. That is merely a 3.10% increase. The natural annual growth of around 10% didn’t even appear.”

He also criticized the lack of proper investigation into the Mulakalacheruvu case, alleging protection of the perpetrators by TDP leaders.

“When a senior district leader of the TDP was found to be involved in manufacturing fake liquor in Annamayya district, a case was registered in a perfunctory manner that protected him. To shield the real masterminds, they altered the case overnight, following the sketches drawn and the orders you gave from your office.”

YS Jagan alleged that the reason this racket has flourished is because of the full aid and cooperation it receives from systems and people under the TDP government’s control. “Is it justifiable to gamble with people’s health for your own income?” he sought to know.

The post comes at a time when Andhra Pradesh has been grappling with a spate of fake-liquor cases across multiple districts, including Godavari, Annamayya, and Rayalaseema. Several incidents have highlighted the dangers posed to public health, prompting calls for stronger regulatory oversight and stricter enforcement.