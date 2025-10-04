What Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s Wedding Might Look Like

The news of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna getting engaged has thrilled fans across India. With reports confirming that the couple plans to tie the knot in February, excitement around their wedding is growing rapidly. While the two stars have kept most details private, their love story and the world they belong to give an idea of how the celebration might feel.

Vijay and Rashmika are known for balancing superstardom with a warm and grounded approach to life. Their wedding is expected to reflect this blend. It will likely be traditional and family focused while still carrying the glamour that comes naturally with two of the most popular young actors in the country.

The ceremony is expected to include classic Telugu wedding rituals for Vijay’s side of the family while also respecting Rashmika’s roots from Coorg in Karnataka. Both have often spoken about the importance of their families and hometown traditions. The wedding may bring together customs from both cultures, featuring early morning muhurthams, floral décor with marigolds and jasmine and rituals that feel rooted yet contemporary.

Hyderabad is emerging as the most likely venue. It is Vijay’s home base and a natural gathering point for the Telugu film industry. Grand locations such as Falaknuma Palace or luxury resorts around the city could provide an elegant and private setting, while remaining convenient for family and close friends.

The guest list is expected to shine with some of the biggest names in Indian cinema. Tollywood stars such as Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan and Prabhas are likely to attend. Rashmika’s friends from the Kannada film industry and her pan Indian co stars may also join. With both actors now working across multiple film industries, several Bollywood directors and actors could be part of the celebrations.

Fashion followers are already excited about what the couple might wear. Rashmika, admired for her graceful and youthful style, could choose a rich silk saree or a couture lehenga. Vijay is likely to keep his look sharp and understated, reflecting his off screen personality. Leading designers from Hyderabad and Mumbai may be involved in creating their wedding outfits.

For fans, this marriage is more than a celebrity event. It feels like the joyful conclusion of a love story that began quietly on film sets and grew away from constant public attention. February promises to bring a celebration filled with culture, elegance, family warmth and the star power that only Vijay and Rashmika can bring together.