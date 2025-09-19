Jr NTR Suffers Injury During Shoot in Hyderabad:Reports

Tollywood star Jr NTR, fondly known as the “Man of Masses,” recently sustained a minor injury during the shoot of a private advertisement in Hyderabad. According to reports, the actor met with a small mishap on set, but his team quickly assured fans that there is no cause for concern. A medical team on site provided first aid immediately, and doctors confirmed that the injuries were only superficial.

Currently, Jr NTR is said to be resting at home and recovering well. His team has made it clear that the actor’s health is perfectly fine and that he will be back to work soon. Fans, who were anxious after hearing the news, have been sending him messages of support and wishing him a speedy recovery.

The actor is presently busy with Dragon, Prasanth Neel’s highly anticipated film, which has already created massive buzz among audiences. Just days before the incident, a video of NTR sweating it out at the gym had gone viral, showcasing his dedication to fitness and preparation for the role.

Several celebrities have also reached out to Jr NTR to check on his wellbeing, reaffirming the strong camaraderie he shares within the industry.