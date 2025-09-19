Beauty Twitter Review: Netizens Hail Youthful Film With Hearty Blend of Love and Emotions

The much talked about Telugu film Beauty has finally released in cinemas today, and early reactions from audiences are starting to pour in. Directed with a focus on both youthful romance and strong family emotions, the movie is being appreciated as a simple yet heartfelt story that blends love, relationships, and parental bonds in a way that feels relatable to viewers of all ages.

The story follows Alekhya, a college student who falls in love with Arjun, and the challenges they face against family expectations. What makes the film stand out is the emotional bond between Alekhya and her father Narayana, a cab driver whose love and protective instincts form the heart of the story.

Performances are being praised, with Nilakhi Patra making a promising debut and Ankith Koyya delivering well in key moments. Naresh, playing the father, is emerging as the highlight of the film, with audiences applauding his warmth and sincerity. Vasuki Anand as the mother provides strong support.

Viewers are noting that while the film is simple in its treatment, it comes with an emotional sincerity that appeals strongly to family audiences. The second half introduces a twist that keeps the narrative from being predictable and adds to its emotional depth.

With its mix of romance, drama and a contemporary message about family bonds and understanding, Beauty is already being called a film that parents and children can watch together and enjoy. Let's take a look at some of the growing reactions that are coming for this endearing Telugu drama.

Guys,

I kindly request everyone to Watch #Beauty Movie. It is from the Director of Popular Webseries #GeethaSubhramanyam .@AnkithKoyyaLive pic.twitter.com/x4nZ00IERG — . (@_Jaswanth__) September 19, 2025

#Beauty Movie Yentho Beautiful gaa Undhani Special Premiers Choosina Vaaru Antunnaru @AnkithKoyyaLive 😊 Mee Movie Blockbuster Kottalani Mana Telugu Audiance Andharam Manaspoorthigaa Korukuntunnam Brother ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GtZc9aSCFb — 🇲​​​​​🇦​​​​​🇽 ᴅʜꜰᴍ 🦁 (@urstrulyMaxDHFM) September 19, 2025

#Beauty movie shows how today’s generation is changing. The main message of the movie will surely touch the hearts of families#BeautyTheFilm — Milagro Movies (@MilagroMovies) September 19, 2025