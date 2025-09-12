Telangana Weather Alert: IMD Predicts Heavy to Very Heavy Rains in Several Districts on Sep 13

The Hyderabad Meteorological Center has issued a fresh weather bulletin warning of widespread rainfall across Telangana on Saturday. According to the forecast, many parts of the state are likely to experience moderate to heavy showers, with certain districts bracing for very heavy rainfall.

The Met Department has specifically predicted heavy to very heavy rains in Nirmal, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, and Medak districts, urging residents in these areas to remain cautious as waterlogging, overflowing drains, and traffic disruptions are likely. Meanwhile, Hyderabad, Medchal, Ranga Reddy, Vikarabad, Mahabubnagar, Warangal, and Hanumakonda districts are expected to witness heavy rains. Commuters in urban areas, especially Hyderabad, have been advised to plan their travel accordingly to avoid delays and potential flooding in low-lying zones.

For the remaining districts of Telangana, the weather office has forecast moderate rainfall, bringing some respite from the prevailing humid conditions. However, authorities have cautioned that isolated areas may still experience intense spells.

The Meteorological Center has appealed to the public to stay updated with official weather advisories, avoid unnecessary travel during heavy downpours, and take adequate precautions. Farmers have also been advised to protect harvested crops from sudden rains.

Officials have assured that disaster management teams are on standby to respond quickly in case of emergencies.