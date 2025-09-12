‘Isn’t This MLA Chori?’: KTR Targets Rahul Gandhi Over BRS MLAs’ Defection Row

In the latest twist to the ongoing controversy over the defection of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) legislators, the rebel MLAs have now claimed that they continue to remain with the pink party and are committed to its ideology.

The legislators recently submitted written replies to State Legislature Secretary V Narasimha Charyulu, even as the Supreme Court directed the Speaker to decide within three months on disqualification petitions filed against 10 BRS MLAs who crossed over to the ruling Congress.

Interestingly, the defected MLAs, including Gadwal MLA Bandla Krishna Mohan Reddy, met Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Sunday. The MLAs insisted that their meeting was purely to discuss constituency development issues, not a political switch.

The development triggered sharp criticism from BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR), who took aim at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Sharing pictures of the MLAs with Revanth Reddy on X (formerly Twitter), KTR wrote:

“Dear @RahulGandhi, please take a look at this image. Can you recognise the Congress scarf? Do you recognise these defected BRS MLAs who had also met you in Delhi? Now all these MLAs who joined Congress after winning on BRS ticket are saying they didn’t switch parties and this isn’t a Congress scarf. Do you agree?”

KTR went a step further, linking the controversy to Rahul Gandhi’s recent “vote chori” accusations against the BJP during the general election campaign. “Isn’t this MLA Chori? How is this any less than Vote Chori? Aren’t you ashamed of your complicity?” he asked, accusing the Congress of hypocrisy.