Kukatpally Renu Agarwal Murder Case: Servants Arrested in Delhi & Jharkhand

Three days after a woman was brutally murdered in Hyderabad’s Kukatpally, special police teams have arrested three of the accused in the case.

Two were caught in Jharkhand, while one was held in Delhi.

According to police, 50-year-old Renu Agarwal was found in a pool of blood at her residence in Swan Lake Condominium.

Harsha (20), a native of Jharkhand hired as domestic help by the Agarwal family about 10 days ago, allegedly committed the crime along with Roushan, also from Jharkhand, who was working in another flat in the same complex.

The duo allegedly struck the woman on her head with a cooker before tying her up. They tortured her to obtain the keys to the cupboard and lockers. They stole the gold jewellery she was wearing and also looted valuables from the cupboard.

The assailants took a bath, apparently to wipe out evidence, before leaving the flat. CCTV footage shows them leaving with a bag, and they were also captured in the lift.

The accused fled on a two-wheeler belonging to Roushan's employer and headed towards KPHB Colony.

Renu is survived by two children. Her husband Rakesh Agarwal, and son run the family steel business, while her daughter is pursuing higher studies in another State.

When Rakesh’s calls went unanswered, he and his son rushed home. With no response at the door, they sought help to enter the house, only to find Renu dead.

This murder comes just weeks after an 11-year-old girl was killed in Kukatpally by her neighbour, a Class 10 boy, over a cricket bat.

The rise in such crimes has triggered concerns over people’s safety in the city.