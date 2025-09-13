Hyderabad Fancy Number Craze: Khairatabad RTO Generates Rs 63 Lakh in One Day

Hyderabad’s Khairatabad Transport Office generated record-breaking revenue of over ₹63 lakh in a single day through the auction of special vehicle registration numbers. The auction, conducted on Friday (September 12), witnessed enthusiastic participation from companies and individuals alike, reflecting the growing craze for fancy numbers in the city.

According to officials, the total revenue collected stood at ₹63,77,361. The standout moment came when pharmaceutical giant Hetero Drugs secured the coveted number TG 09 J 9999 with a record bid of ₹25,50,200, the highest in the session. The aggressive bidding underlined the premium value associated with exclusive number plates.

Among other top bidders, ARL Tyres won TG 09 0009 for ₹6,25,999, while AMR India acquired TG 09 J 0006 for ₹5,11,666. Several individuals also joined the competition. Venkateshwar Rao Shrungavarp paid ₹2.22 lakh for TG 09 J 0005, and Pocha Vijaya bought TG 09 J 0007 for ₹1,51,999. Similarly, Taher Cine Technic secured TG 09 J 0099 at ₹1,30,999, while Mir Ashwak Zaheer paid ₹1.22 lakh for TG 09 9990. Other successful bidders included Ujjwala Manohar Mada (TG 09 J 0027, ₹1,04,999) and Muppala Rajasekhar Raju (TG 09 0234, ₹1,01,234).

Transport officials noted that such auctions highlight the aspirational value attached to unique vehicle numbers in urban India. With increasing demand for premium plates, authorities expect future auctions to witness even higher participation and revenue, turning fancy numbers into a lucrative source of income for the state.