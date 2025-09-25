Telangana Liquor License: Applications Open for 2,620 Shops, Fee Raised to ₹3 Lakh

The Telangana Excise Department has issued a fresh notification to allot liquor licenses for 2,620 retail shops across the state. Interested applicants can register between September 26 and October 18, with winners to be announced through a draw of lots on October 23. The new licenses will remain valid for a two-year period, from December 1, 2025, to November 30, 2027.

Applicants must pay a non-refundable application fee of ₹3 lakh, marking a steep rise from the earlier ₹2 lakh fee. Before the draw, all applications will undergo strict scrutiny to ensure compliance with eligibility norms and financial requirements.

As per the excise rules, 15% of the shops are reserved for the Goud community, 10% for Scheduled Castes (SCs), and 5% for Scheduled Tribes (STs). Only candidates belonging to these categories can apply for the reserved quotas.

Successful applicants will have to meet all operational guidelines and pay the required license fees before commencing business.