Hyderabad Rains Update: Cyberabad Police Recommends WFH as IMD Issues Orange Alert

In view of the torrential rains lashing Hyderabad since Thursday night (September 25), the Cyberabad Police have recommended that organizations allow employees to work from home.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the police announced that 26 locations in the city reported waterlogging, with a few tanks overflowing. Citizens have been urged to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary movement.

Torrential rains continue to pound Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana under the influence of a depression over the Bay of Bengal. The downpour is expected to persist for the next two days and may cause flooding in several parts of the state.

According to weather experts, moderate to heavy rains are likely to lash Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Narayanpet, Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy, Nagarkurnool, Gadwal, Yadadri-Bhongir, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Bhupalpally, and Mulugu districts.

In Hyderabad, the current moderate to heavy rains are expected to ease slightly, though intermittent showers will continue throughout the day.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert, forecasting moderate rain and thunderstorms at isolated places in Hanamkonda, Hyderabad, Jogulamba Gadwal, Medchal–Malkajgiri, Mahabubnagar, Mulugu, Nagarkurnool, Narayanpet, Rangareddy, Wanaparthy, and Warangal districts.

Additionally, a yellow alert has been issued for Bhadrachalam (B. Kothagudem), Jangaon, Mahabubabad, Nalgonda, Suryapet, and Yadadri–Bhuvanagiri, where light rain and thunderstorms are expected.

Amid the incessant rainfall, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has directed officials to remain on high alert and instructed district collectors to review the situation regularly. He also ordered the evacuation of people from low-lying areas if necessary and asked authorities to identify waterlogged roads and halt traffic in advance.

The Chief Minister further instructed officials of the GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation), HYDRAA, NDRF (National Disaster Response Force), and SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) to stay prepared. Citizens have been advised to remain indoors and avoid unnecessary travel.