Hyderabad Rains: Multiple Flights Diverted to Vijayawada, Orange Alert Issued

The heavy rains lashing Hyderabad since Thursday (September 25) have resulted in the diversion of several flights scheduled to land at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Friday (September 26). According to reports, flights on the Pune–Hyderabad, and Mumbai–Hyderabad routes were diverted to Gannavaram International Airport in Vijayawada, as weather conditions in Telangana were not suitable for landing.

Torrential rains have been pounding Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana under the influence of a depression in the Bay of Bengal. The downpour is expected to continue for the next two days and is likely to cause flooding in various parts of the state.

The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for the city, warning of heavy rain and thunderstorms in Hyderabad, J Bhupalpally, Karimnagar, Mahabubabad, Medchal–Malkajgiri, Nizamabad, Peddapalle, Rajanna Sircilla, Siddipet, and Suryapet districts. Additionally, moderate rains and thunderstorms are predicted in Jangaon, Jogulamba Gadwal, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Medak, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Narayanpet, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Wanaparthy, Warangal, Hanamkonda, and Yadadri–Bhuvanagiri districts.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has directed officials to remain on high alert and instructed district collectors to review the situation regularly. He also ordered the evacuation of people from low-lying areas if necessary and asked authorities to identify waterlogged roads and halt traffic in advance.

The Chief Minister further instructed officials of GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation), HYDRAA, NDRF (National Disaster Response Force), and SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) to stay prepared. Citizens have been advised to stay indoors and avoid unnecessary travel.