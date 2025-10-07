Hyderabad Rains Today: Telangana Braces for Heavy Downpour, IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Telangana is set to witness another round of rainfall, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a yellow alert for Tuesday (October 7). The fresh spell is attributed to a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal, which is expected to bring widespread showers across several parts of the state.

According to the IMD, 17 districts, including Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mulugu, Bhupalpally, Mahabubabad, Medchal, Rangareddy and Suryapet, are likely to experience moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds reaching up to 40 kmph.

In Hyderabad, the day will start with relatively dry conditions, but scattered, intense thunderstorms are expected to develop from the late afternoon and continue into the night. On Wednesday (October 8), heavy rainfall has been predicted in Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, Warangal, Siddipet, Medchal, Jangaon, Yadadri and Vikarabad districts.

The IMD has outlined a three-phase rainfall pattern for October — heavy rainfall is likely in North and East Telangana between October 1 and 10, moderate rains from October 10 to 20, and another round of heavy rains between October 21 and 31, driven by the onset of the northeast monsoon.

Civic authorities have urged residents to plan travel carefully and avoid venturing out during heavy downpours, as waterlogging and traffic congestion are expected in several low-lying areas.