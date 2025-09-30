Hyderabad Rains: Telangana Braces for More Thunderstorms and Heavy Showers

The sun continued to shine brightly over Hyderabad on Tuesday (September) even as Telangana braced for more spells of rain under the influence of a fresh Low Pressure Area forming in the Bay of Bengal.

Weather experts have warned of scattered moderate to heavy rainfall and thunderstorms in east and central Telangana, covering Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Mulugu, Yadadri-Bhongir, Nalgonda and Jangaon districts.

Meanwhile, other districts in the state are likely to receive isolated rainfall.

In Hyderabad, isolated spells of rain are expected from late afternoon to night.

As per the seven-day weather update issued by the India Meteorological Centre, Hyderabad, light to moderate rain is expected at a few places with isolated thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds (30–40 kmph) across Telangana on Tuesday.

On October 3 and 4, light to moderate rain is likely at many places, with heavy rainfall forecast at isolated locations statewide.

The IMD has warned of waterlogging in low-lying areas and traffic disruptions.

Last week, Hyderabad and parts of Telangana were lashed by torrential rainfall.

The incessant downpour triggered flooding in the Musi River and resulted in TGSRTC (Telangana State Road Transport Corporation) suspending operations at the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS).