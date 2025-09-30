Hyderabad Floods: HYDRAA Launches Debris Cleanup, Body Recovered

As the floodwaters of the Musi River receded, officials of the Hyderabad Disaster Management and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) on Monday (September 29) launched extensive operations to clear the debris left behind by the deluge.

Following torrential rains in the Vikarabad and Sangareddy districts, the Musi River overflowed on Friday night, September 26, resulting in historic floods in Hyderabad—the worst the city has witnessed in the past 30 years.

Low-lying areas were particularly affected, forcing the evacuation of over 3,000 residents, who were shifted to temporary rehabilitation centres for safety.

As the rains subsided and water levels in the Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar reservoirs dropped, HYDRAA, in coordination with the Disaster Response Force (DRF), focused on clearing debris from the affected colonies.

Areas in the vicinity of Chaderghat and Musarambagh bridges, Rasoolpura, Musannagar, Shankar Nagar, Padmavatinagar, Dobhigalli, and several other localities were thoroughly cleaned.

Sharing updates and images on X (formerly Twitter), HYDRAA stated that damaged roads in BN Reddy Nagar and Gayatri Nagar were repaired alongside the debris clearance operations.

During the cleanup, the DRF team recovered the body of Surakanti Ashok Reddy in Hyattnagar. The man tragically fell into a septic tank while going to fetch flowers for the Bathukamma festival, highlighting the human cost of the floods amidst the ongoing recovery efforts.