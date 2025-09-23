Hyderabad on Flood Alert: Hussain Sagar Water Level Crosses Danger Mark

Heavy rains that lashed parts of Hyderabad on Monday, September 22, have pushed the water level of Hussain Sagar above the danger mark, raising concerns for residents in nearby areas.

The danger level of Hussain Sagar is 513.41 metres, while the current water level has reached 513.63 metres. According to officials, the inflow into the lake is 1,530 cusecs, with an outflow of 1,525 cusecs.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has issued warnings as floodwaters continue to enter Hussain Sagar from Kukatpally, Banjara Hills, and Bulkapur drains. Residents in low-lying localities including Kavadiguda, Gandhi Nagar, Ashok Nagar, Domalguda, Bholakpur, Aravind Nagar, and Sabarmathi Nagar have been urged to exercise caution and take safety measures.

GHMC teams are on high alert to manage potential flooding and carry out evacuations if necessary. Officials noted that the rise in water levels is primarily due to sustained rainfall across Hyderabad’s catchment areas.

Local residents reported waterlogging in several streets, causing disruptions to traffic. Authorities are coordinating with the Telangana State Disaster Response and Fire Services to provide immediate assistance where needed.

The GHMC has advised people to avoid visiting Hussain Sagar, stay updated on weather alerts, and follow safety instructions sent via mobile notifications. With intermittent heavy showers continuing across the city, the risk of urban flooding in densely populated and low-lying areas remains high.

Authorities have assured that all necessary precautions are being taken to minimise risks and protect lives.