Hyderabad Bus Fare Hike: Check New Ticket Prices

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) has announced a revision in bus fares for all city services operating in Hyderabad and Secunderabad, effective Monday (October 6).

The fare hike aims to support the expansion of electric bus infrastructure across the city.

Passengers travelling by City Ordinary, Metro Express, E-Ordinary, and E-Express services will pay an additional ₹5 for the first three stops and ₹10 from the fourth stop onwards. For Metro Deluxe and e-Metro AC services, fares will increase by ₹5 for the first stop and ₹10 from the second stop onwards.

Under the new structure, commuters travelling from Nagole to LB Nagar will now pay ₹40 instead of ₹30. Similarly, fares from ECIL to Secunderabad will rise to ₹40, from Miyapur to Ameerpet to ₹70, and from Mehdipatnam to Secunderabad to ₹35 — an increase of ₹10.

The decision follows the State government’s approval of TGSRTC’s proposal to introduce a small surcharge to fund its shift towards eco-friendly public transport.

With the goal of making Hyderabad’s public transport system cleaner and more sustainable, TGSRTC plans to induct 2,800 electric buses by 2027, replacing diesel vehicles within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits.

Currently, 265 e-buses operate across six depots in Greater Hyderabad, with another 275 to be added later this year.

Around 24 lakh people commute daily across Hyderabad and Secunderabad through 3,200 TGSRTC bus services, of which 15–16 lakh benefit from the Mahalakshmi scheme.