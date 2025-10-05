Hyderabad Rains: As Fresh Thunderstorms Lash, Telangana on Orange Alert

Hyderabad woke up to a cool breeze followed by a refreshing spell of rain on Sunday (October 5).

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert, forecasting light to moderate rains accompanied by thunderstorms in several districts, including Jangaon, Kamareddy, Medak, Nagarkurnool, and Nalgonda. Moderate rain and thunderstorms were also predicted for Hyderabad, Mahabubnagar, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Siddipet, Vikarabad, and Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri districts.

In Hyderabad, residents experienced early morning showers and thunder in several areas such as Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Ameerpet, Punjagutta, Khairatabad, SR Nagar, Mehdipatnam, Masab Tank, Qutbullapur, Jeedimetla, Balanagar, Erragadda, Moosapet, and Kukatpally.

Moderate to heavy is expected to continue across North, Central, and East Hyderabad until around 10 am, after which the intensity may gradually decrease. However, weather experts have warned of renewed spells of rain and thunderstorms from afternoon till late evening.

Across the rest of Telangana, scattered heavy rainfall is expected to persist in Medak, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, and Rangareddy districts and extend further to Siddipet, Kamareddy, and Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri within the next few hours.

The morning rains caused waterlogging on several arterial roads, prompting civic authorities to advise citizens to avoid unnecessary travel. Despite the showers, traffic movement remained largely smooth as it was a Sunday morning.