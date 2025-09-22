Ex-DSP Nalini’s Facebook Post Goes Viral: “My Days Are Numbered”

Years after resigning as DSP, Domakonda Nalini is back in the spotlight following an elaborate Facebook post declaring that her days are numbered and accusing the State government of denying her long-overdue subsistence allowance.

She wrote, “As an officer, activist, politician, Ayurvedic health worker, and spiritual seeker, my life’s journey is coming to an end. My health has been serious for the past month and is now critical. I have not slept for three days, spending the nights chanting the Maha Mrityunjaya mantra.”

The former DSP revealed that she was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis eight years ago. Saying her condition worsened after contracting multiple viruses in the past two months, she added, “The pain feels like every joint is shattering; I can no longer bear it.”

Nalini recalled that when first diagnosed in 2018, she went to Haridwar and stayed for months at Baba Ramdev’s Panchakarma Center to heal herself. But now, she admitted, she lacks the money or strength to travel.

Remembering how the Telangana movement left her “deeply scarred,” she said, “After resigning to escape the Chakravyuham (maze) set by the then government, my department drove a nail into my back by suspending me. With no one to help, I endured the pain and spent 12 years in exile. By the grace of Maharshi Dayanand, I discovered a noble spiritual path, worked tirelessly in it, grew as Yajna Brahma, and founded VYPS (Veda Yajna Protection Society). I earned the respect of Hindi devotees and turned my rough path into a road strewn with flowers.”

The former officer revealed that the current Chief Minister reopened her file and promised to help her.

Nalini submitted a 16-page self-written report regarding her suspension and seeking calculation and payment of the subsistence allowance of around Rs 2 crore.

“I also requested a grant to establish a Vedic education center (though this second request went against their party policy. If I had not been Hindu, the grant might have been sanctioned immediately). Six months later, I found my petition discarded. I scanned and resent my office copy, but there has been no response to this day,” she added.

She further appealed not to be addressed as a suspended officer but as a resigned officer, poet, and Yajna Brahma. “My final rites must be performed according to Vedic tradition. No leader honored me during my lifetime for my role in the Telangana movement. After my death, if state leaders rush to give posthumous awards or rewards for political gain, I request them not to use my name for their benefit,” she urged.