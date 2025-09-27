Dussehra Holiday Travel Faces Delays Due to Heavy Rains in Hyderabad

The Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway (NH-65) is witnessing severe traffic congestion as city residents travel to their hometowns for the Dasara festival. Vehicles along the Hayathnagar to Vijayawada stretch are moving at a snail’s pace, with jams stretching for several kilometres.

Musi River in Spate, Over 1,000 Evacuated

Following heavy rains in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana, the Musi river is overflowing. Around 1,000 people residing in low-lying areas have been shifted to relief camps, where they are receiving food and essential supplies, officials said.

The floodwater even entered the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS), one of Telangana’s largest bus hubs, forcing authorities to suspend bus services temporarily. Passengers at the station were safely evacuated.

Reservoirs Release Water Amid Heavy Rains

With water levels nearing full capacity, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) reported that discharge from Osmansagar and Himayatsagar reservoirs has reached nearly 30,000 cusecs, the highest this season. Twelve of the fifteen gates at Osmansagar and nine of the seventeen gates at Himayatsagar were opened to manage the overflow.

TGSRTC Diverts Bus Services

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) rerouted and diverted several bus services following the flooding at MGBS. Buses to the station from cities including Adilabad, Karimnagar, Medak, Nizamabad, Warangal, Khammam, Nalgonda, Mahabubnagar, Kurnool, and Vijayawada have been redirected to alternate terminals.

Rain Forecast: Heavy Spells to Continue

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warnings for continued heavy rainfall across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh until Sunday.

A low-pressure system over the north and central Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a depression, likely making landfall along the south Odisha–north Andhra Pradesh coasts on September 27.

Hyderabad and surrounding districts — including Rangareddy, Medchal, and Sangareddy — are likely to experience heavy rain between September 27 and 28, gradually easing from September 29. Temperatures will hover between 26°C and 28°C, with high humidity persisting.