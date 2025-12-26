2026 New Year in Telangana: Hyderabad Police Warn Against Drinking and Driving

As the countdown to 2026 begins, authorities in Telangana have rolled out a set of regulations to balance New Year festivities with public safety. The state government has granted limited extensions to nightlife establishments while simultaneously reinforcing measures to curb drunk driving and disorderly conduct.

Extended Serving Hours With Restrictions

Under directives from the State Excise Department, bars, clubs and approved event venues will be allowed to serve alcohol until 1:00 am on December 31. This relaxation applies only to establishments that secure prior permission. In contrast, wine shops and retail liquor outlets must shut by 12:00 midnight, with no provision for late-hour sales.

Police Step Up Vigilance in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar has announced intensified road checks during the holiday period. From Wednesday through January 1, police teams will conduct continuous enforcement drives across the city. Nearly 100 checkpoints will be active on New Year’s Eve alone, supported by extra personnel deployed at key junctions and high-traffic corridors.

Sajjanar cautioned that drunk driving will draw stringent action, including vehicle seizure, hefty fines, licence suspension and potential imprisonment. Residents have been advised to rely on taxis, ride-hailing services or designated drivers to stay out of legal trouble.

Deadlines for New Year Celebrations

All parties at hotels, pubs, and event spaces across Telangana must wrap up by 1:00 am, aligning with the extended service hours for licensed venues. Officials warned that any violation—whether related to timings, noise levels, or disruptive behaviour—will lead to immediate enforcement action. Sound equipment breaching noise limits may be seized on the spot, and authorities have reiterated a zero-tolerance approach to drug consumption, public nuisance, and reckless driving.

Safety Measures for Women and Public Spaces

Women’s safety remains a priority during the celebrations, with SHE Teams positioned at busy party hubs, major roads and public gathering points. Police say their presence is intended to deter harassment and ensure an atmosphere where everyone can celebrate comfortably.

Appeal for Responsible Celebrations

Authorities have urged citizens to welcome the New Year responsibly and cooperate with enforcement agencies. While the state has made space for festive cheer, officials emphasise that safety and lawfulness will guide celebrations as Telangana rings in 2026.